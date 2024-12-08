Netherlands: Death toll rises to 5 as search continues after explosion in The Hague

The Hague: Dutch authorities have confirmed the recovery of five bodies from the rubble of an apartment building that partially collapsed following a powerful explosion on Saturday morning.

Search efforts for additional victims are ongoing, with emergency services warning earlier that the death toll could rise to around 20, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The reality is that the chances of survival for them are slim. We are preparing for the worst-case scenario,” Mayor Jan van Zanen told a press conference.

Two individuals rescued earlier in the day are in critical condition, the mayor said.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X that he was shocked by images of the damaged apartment building.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also expressed their sympathy on X, stating, “We sympathise with all those who have been personally affected or who fear for the fate of their loved ones.”

The incident occurred on Tarwekamp Street in the northeastern Mariahoeve district of The Hague. Images from the scene show that the facades of several apartments have been swept away. The building includes shops on the ground floor and two residential floors above.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Police said that a car was seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion. Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward.