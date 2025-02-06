New Cardiology Machine Installed at FMMCH

Mangalore: The Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) has taken a significant step in advancing its cardiology services with the installation of a state-of-the-art cardiovascular ultrasound machine. The new ECHO95 (VIVID E95 R6) from Wipro GE Healthcare was blessed in a solemn ceremony at the L Ward Hospital building by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI. The event was moderated by Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH.

Dr. H. Prabhakar, Associate Professor and Senior Cardiologist, provided an overview of the machine’s capabilities and expressed gratitude to the management for swiftly acquiring the equipment, ensuring its timely availability for patient care.

The event was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, including:

Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC/FMCOP/FMCOAHS

Dr. Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, FMMC

Dr. Udaykumar, Medical Superintendent, FMMCH

Dr. Pradeep Pereira, Professor & Head, Department of Cardiology

Dr. Jostol Pinto, Associate Professor, Department of Cardiology

Dr. Kelvin P Pais, Liaison Officer

Other management committee members, Nursing Superintendents, Ward In-Charges and Cardiology department staff.

The newly acquired VIVID E95 R6 is a 4D cardiovascular ultra-vascular system, equipped with:

A 24-inch high-resolution widescreen HD monitor

Two adult/paediatric transthoracic probes

One adult transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) probe

This cutting-edge machine is designed to cater to both paediatric and adult cardiology cases, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient care. The addition of this advanced technology marks a significant milestone for FMMCH in its commitment to providing world-class healthcare services.



