‘New chapter in ties’, says India on comprehensive strategic partnership with Singapore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a productive meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during which the two leaders agreed to elevate the ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

PM Modi is in Singapore on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong.

“A new chapter in (India-Singapore) ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM@LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today. The leaders agreed to elevate the (India-Singapore) ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalization, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability,” posted Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on X.

Key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation and skill development were signed between India and Singapore which will further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

These are — MoU between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore on the India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership; MoU between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore on Cooperation in the field of Digital Technologies; MoU between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India and the Ministry of Education of Singapore on Educational Cooperation and Skills Development; MoU between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of Singapore on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday met with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong and also discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

During the meeting with Wong, PM Modi said India wants to make several Singapores in the country.

“Singapore is not just a partner country but an inspiration for every developing country. We also want to create many Singapores in Bharat. I am happy that we are working in that direction together. Ministerial roundtables formed between us are a path-breaking mechanism .. Skilling, digitisation, mobility, semiconductor, advance manufacturing, AI, healthcare, sustainability cybersecurity.. areas of cooperation have become symbols of the initiatives….” said PM Modi in his remarks where leading delegation-level talks with his Singapore counterpart.l

Ahead of the talks, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. PM Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met ministers and delegates from each other’s countries at Parliament House.

PM Modi also signed the visitor’s book there.

The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Singapore PM Wong took over as premier and PM Modi began his third term as prime minister.

PM Modi greeted him on becoming the Prime Minister and said, “I thank you for your warm welcome. This is our first meeting after you assumed the post of Prime Minister. Many congratulations to you from my side. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G, Singapore will progress even faster.”