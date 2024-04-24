New Delhi: 12-year-old boy dies after contact with BSES pole



New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy got electrocuted after he came in contact with a Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) pole while playing near his house in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday.

Sharing the details, police said that a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding the electrocution of a boy was received at Chhawla police station, following which, a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“He was immediately taken to RTRM Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

During the inquiry, it was found that one boy, Kaif Mohammad, a resident of Khaira, Delhi was playing in the gali (lane) of his house near the pole of BSES.

“Suddenly, he came in contact with the pole and he got electrocuted. Both the district crime and BSES teams have inspected the spot and a case under relevant sections of law is being registered,” said the DCP.