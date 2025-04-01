New Mangalore Poet Sets All-Time Record in Cargo Handling

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port, the maritime gateway of Karnataka, has set a new all-time record by handling 46.01 MMT of cargo in FY 2024-25. Achieving this remarkable milestone during the Port’s Golden Jubilee year makes the feat all the more special.

NMPA, recently awarded the second-best port in container handling (<0.5 M TEUs segment) by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has consistently demonstrated growth in its cargo throughput. The previous best of 45.7 MMT in FY 2023-24 is a testament to the Port’s continuouspursuit of operational excellence. The Port has also reported a provisional Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹600.00 Cr for FY 2024-25 – a 5.2% Year-on-Year increase, and a healthy operating ratio of 34.87%reflecting its strong financial position and operational efficiency.

This achievement comes despite facing several challenges – delays in post-monsoon dredging due to priority docking of aircraft carrier at Cochin Shipyard, global shipping delays from the Red Sea crisis, reduced containerized cashew imports following crop failure in West Africa, and weak steel demand affecting iron ore exports.

“Despite various macro-economic and operational adversities – including the delays in the four-laning of NH-75, the Port took proactive measures to diversify its cargo focus, offered multiple targeted commercial and operational inducements, and undertook focused trade engagement efforts to attract additional volumes”, said NMPA Chairman Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju. “The projects inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister in FY 2022-23 were operationalised during the year and contributed to the overall throughput”, he added.

NMPA implemented several operational upgrades such as fixed window berthing, integrated yard management, automated weighbridges, and dynamic storage solutions – all of which enhanced efficiency and contributed to this milestone. To support long-term growth, NMPA is undertaking key infrastructure projects including a new deep-draft general cargo berth, Phase II mechanisation of the container terminal, and refurbishment of POL Berth No. 9. These align with the Port’s Vision 2047 Master Plan, which aims to position NMPA as a 100+ MMT port and boost Karnataka’s economic growth.

NMPA extends its sincere gratitude to all port users, stakeholders, and trade partners whose continued support made this record possible.