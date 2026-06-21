New Mangalore Port Authority Celebrates 12th International Day of Yoga

Mangalore: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated the “12th International Day of Yoga” with great enthusiasm and active participation from officers, employees, CISF personnel, stakeholders, family members, and members of the port community, reaffirming its commitment to health, wellness, and holistic living.

The celebrations were inaugurated by Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, in the august presence of Shri Jijo Thomas, Secretary, NMPA; Shri Veeraraghavan, Financial Adviser & Chief Accounts Officer; Shri Deepak Rath, Chief Mechanical Engineer; Shri K. Rajendra Kumar, Traffic Manager; Smt. Surekha Hoskeri, Chief Medical Officer; Shri Rajendra P. Pathak, Deputy Commandant, CISF; Shri Kishore Suvarna, Yoga Instructor; Shri Jagadish Sanil, NMPA Board Member; Shri Yogendra, Superintending Engineer (Civil); and Smt. Vishalakshi, Senior Deputy Secretary.

As a prelude to the International Day of Yoga, during the week, NMPA organized a series of yoga sessions at unique maritime locations, including onboard vessels, at the wharf, and at the International Cruise Lounge. These initiatives highlighted the universal message that yoga promotes health, harmony, and well-being across all walks of life and workplaces.

The week-long observance witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees, stakeholders, maritime professionals, and members of the port community, reflecting NMPA’s continued efforts to promote physical fitness, mental wellness, stress management, and a healthy work culture.

The celebrations culminated today with a Mass Yoga Session organized at the Port premises under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, bringing together officers, employees, staff members, CISF personnel, family members, and stakeholders in a collective expression of wellness and harmony.

Participants performed various yogasanas, pranayama, and breathing exercises under the expert guidance of Shri Kishore Suvarna, Yoga Instructor, embracing yoga’s transformative benefits for physical health, mental well-being, and inner balance.

Addressing the gathering, Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for maintaining physical fitness, emotional resilience, and overall well-being. She appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the NMPA fraternity and reiterated the Port’s commitment to fostering a healthy, productive, and harmonious work environment.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge by all participants to adopt yoga as a way of life and contribute towards building a healthier and more balanced society.