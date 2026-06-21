Rani Durgavati University convocation: President Murmu urges students to use education for nation-building

Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday participated in the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Rani Durgavati University here as the chief guest, delivering an inspiring address that emphasised the transformative power of education for both individual growth and national development.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu highlighted the critical role of education in uplifting communities, particularly tribal populations.

She stressed the need to ensure that tribal youth have equal opportunities to participate in modern development while preserving their unique cultural identity and traditional knowledge systems.

“Educational institutions like Rani Durgavati University should make special efforts in this direction,” she said, adding that a comprehensive study and dissemination of tribal knowledge and crafts would benefit the entire nation.

The President noted that higher education institutions are not merely centres of learning but also hubs of innovation and research.

She called upon universities to foster creative thinking, scientific temper and an entrepreneurial spirit among students.

She further urged educational institutions to instil pride in Indian culture, traditions and languages, advocating a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition for balanced national progress.

President Murmu encouraged research in areas vital to society, such as environmental conservation, women’s empowerment, the development of marginalised sections, cleanliness and social harmony.

She said such focused studies would greatly aid in formulating effective development plans for the country.

Addressing the graduating students directly, the President advised them to make the eternal values of Indian culture — truth, non-violence, compassion, service and honesty — the foundation of their lives.

“Use your education and talent not only for personal success, but for the greater good of society,” she said.

She urged the youth to understand the challenges faced by underprivileged and rural communities and work towards empowering them and bringing them into the mainstream of development.

Describing the students as architects of the nation’s future, President Murmu called upon them to contribute to realising the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

She highlighted emerging opportunities in digital technology, start-ups, green energy, space research and modern infrastructure, encouraging young graduates to make their mark globally while fulfilling their responsibilities towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

She advised young people to seize these opportunities and establish themselves on the global stage.

She further urged them to fulfil their responsibilities towards protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development.