New Mangalore Port Authority Celebrates World Environment Day

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) marked World Environment Day on 05th June 2024 with a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness about land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, the theme for 2024.

The day began with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony led by Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA. Dr Ramana, along with senior officers and employees, planted a total of 450 saplings around the port area.

Further demonstrating NMPA’s commitment to environmental sustainability, Chairman Ramana flagged off five new CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) cars. The introduction of these vehicles aligns with the port’s “green port” initiatives and contributes to reducing the carbon footprint in the surrounding region.

In the evening, NMPA hosted a stage program focusing on promoting environmental awareness. Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman presided over the program, welcoming the audience and emphasizing the critical theme of World Environment Day. He highlighted the increasing importance of land restoration due to global warming and environmental challenges.

The program featured Shri Nitin Vas, Founder of Paper Seed, as the Chief Guest. Shri Nitin Vas shared his innovative eco-friendly initiatives like paper seed pens and pencils. He also delivered a knowledge-sharing session on the significance of safeguarding nature.

During the program, Shri Shekhar Lagwankar, Chief Engineer (Civil), welcomed the dignitaries. Dr Roopashree, Deputy Manager (Environment), presented the annual report detailing NMPA’s ongoing environmental initiatives. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri Ramesh K, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer.

In addition to the tree planting and CNG car launch, NMPA also sponsored 400 cloth bags to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in support of World Environment Day.

NMPA’s commitment to environmental responsibility goes beyond the day’s celebration. The port authority remains dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and fostering environmental awareness within the community.