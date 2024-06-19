New Mangalore Port Authority Gears Up for International Day of Yoga

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority is all set to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21st, 2024, with a focus on the theme “Yoga for Women empowerment” as identified by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy).

To celebrate International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Port has been holding special Yoga classes following the guidelines set by the Ministry of AYUSH. These classes started on June 2nd and included sessions at the port itself, a nearby beach, ships, schools, and other institutions. Here’s a breakdown of the events:

Regular Sunday sessions at the BDC Hall since June 2nd, 2024.

Daily Yoga classes held from June 18th to June 21st, 2024.

Special Yoga sessions onboard vessels from June 18th, 2024.

The main IDY event will be held on June 21st at the NMPA’s BDC Hall. This event will be both in-person and online and will be open to port employees, contract staff, school children, and port users.

This outreach program aims to raise awareness about the benefits of Yoga and encourage widespread participation in the IDY celebrations. The event will feature a harmonious 45-minute Yoga demonstration called the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). This standardized set of Yoga postures ensures a synchronized and accessible experience for all participants, regardless of their age or experience level.