New Mangalore Port Authority Hosts Pivotal Workshop on Maritime Adversities

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) convened a significant workshop today centered on the theme of “Maritime Adversities,” bringing together a diverse array of maritime professionals, domain experts, port users, and key stakeholders. The event aimed to foster collaboration and address the multifaceted challenges currently confronting the maritime sector.

The workshop commenced with a formal inaugural session presided over by distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Guest Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Hon’ble Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada District; Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA; Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA; Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer of NMPA; Capt. L. K. Panda, Ex-Nautical Advisor, Directorate General of Shipping; Capt. S. I. Abul Kalam Azad, Nautical Advisor cum Additional Director General (Nautical) i/c, Directorate General of Shipping; and Capt. Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator, NMPA.

Capt. Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator, NMPA, delivered a welcoming address, underscoring the critical importance of proactively addressing maritime safety and preparedness in an increasingly dynamic environment. He emphasized NMPA’s commitment to fostering such events as platforms for knowledge sharing and enhancing operational excellence.

The event was formally inaugurated by Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Hon’ble MP, who delivered a speech emphasizing the crucial role of the port and maritime sector in achieving the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision for a developed India. He asserted that the progress of the Dakshina Kannada region is inextricably linked to the growth and development of New Mangalore Port.

Acknowledging the port’s ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations, Capt. Chowta recognized the immense potential for economic growth within the region, driven by advancements in the maritime sector. He specifically highlighted the pressing need for upgrading road and rail connectivity to Mangalore to facilitate seamless cargo movement. Furthermore, he advocated for the establishment of a shipbuilding and ship repair facility on the West Coast, ideally located near Mangalore, to further stimulate regional economic activity and bolster India’s maritime infrastructure.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, delivered a compelling address highlighting the port’s significant progress and emphasizing the imperative to address emerging threats along India’s western coastline. He noted that addressing challenges such as unsafe vessels not only improves operational safety but also enhances national efficiency. He underscored the strategic importance of strengthening India’s “Neel Arthvyavasta” (Blue Economy) and protecting the coastal ecosystem from both environmental and operational hazards, particularly as India strives to become a global economic superpower by 2047.

Dr. Ramana provided an overview of New Mangalore Port’s substantial growth, announcing a significant increase in the Port’s Profit After Tax from ₹101 crore in 2019 to ₹455 crore in 2024–25. He also highlighted marked improvements in key performance indicators, including operational efficiency, turnaround time, and reductions in idle time.

Connectivity issues via the Shiradi Ghat were identified as a critical impediment. However, Dr. Ramana expressed optimism that tunnel connectivity through the Ghats would soon materialize, thanks to the support of the Hon’ble MP and the Central Government.

Looking ahead to NMPA’s Golden Jubilee year in 2025, Dr. Ramana outlined the port’s increased focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, particularly in supporting local schools. He emphasized the importance of nurturing the youth between the ages of 7 and 15, believing that their development is critical for shaping a responsible and capable future generation. The Chairman concluded by calling for stricter enforcement of maritime laws and increased vigilance against high-risk shipping practices that pose threats to national interests, coastal communities, and the marine environment.

Shri Krishna Bapi GR, Senior Deputy Secretary, NMPA, presented valuable insights into the legal frameworks, statutory provisions, and administrative roles of ports during maritime adversities. His session elucidated the interplay between Acts, Laws, and Port Functions in ensuring resilience, accountability, and efficient crisis management within the maritime domain.

Capt. L. K. Panda, Ex-Nautical Advisor, Directorate General of Shipping, provided a comprehensive overview of a broad spectrum of maritime adversities, ranging from marine casualties, oil spills, piracy, and natural calamities to cargo-related disputes. He emphasized the critical importance of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) in improving situational awareness, threat assessment, and response capabilities. He further advocated for enhanced preparedness through coordinated legislation, inter-agency Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and robust information fusion frameworks.

Capt. S. I. Abul Kalam Azad, Nautical Advisor cum Additional Director General (Nautical) i/c, Directorate General of Shipping, shared firsthand operational experiences and case studies on managing maritime accidents and emergencies. He discussed valuable lessons learned and various strategies that could be effectively implemented across major Indian ports to mitigate the impact of such incidents.

The workshop garnered enthusiastic participation from port stakeholders and users, including terminal operators, shipping lines, customs officials, logistics players, marine professionals, and other relevant parties. Participants gained valuable insights into risk mitigation, compliance requirements, and collaborative strategies essential for effectively handling modern maritime adversities.

The workshop concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. Shailendra Kumar, Harbour Master, NMPA, who expressed profound gratitude to the distinguished speakers, stakeholders, the organizing team, and all participants for their contributions to the event’s success. The event signified a proactive step by NMPA towards fostering a safer, more resilient, and more efficient maritime sector in the region and across India.