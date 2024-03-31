New Mangalore Port Authority Welcomes Sixth Cruise Vessel of the Season

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority is pleased to announce the arrival of the sixth vessel of the cruise season and final cruise vessel of the financial year 2023-2024, the Seven Seas Mariner, today, March 31, 2024. Sailing under the Bahamian flag, the Seven Seas Mariner arrived in Mangalore carrying 610 passengers and 440 crew members. The passengers were given traditional welcome while disembarking from the ship. The tourists were overjoyed to see the various cultural attractions made available for them in the cruise lounge.

NMPA made extensive preparations to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for all visitors. For seamless arrival and exploration, dedicated medical screening along with multiple immigration and customs counters facilitated swift disembarkation. A fleet of 25 coaches, including shuttle buses & taxis were made available to transport passengers for exploring temples, tourist destinations, city’s vibrant markets and shops. Passengers experienced the benefits of meditation at a dedicated centre set up by the Ministry of AYUSH. A captivating Virtual Reality Experience Zone offered a glimpse into Mangalore’s rich culture and heritage. NMPA provided complimentary Wi-Fi access for all passengers visiting the cruise lounge. A unique selfie stand showcasing Mangalore’s renowned Yakshagana art form, courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism, provided a lasting memento of their visit.

Tourists were later entertained by various cultural dance programs including bharatanatyam dance. The passengers visited various tourist destinations, such as the Karkala Gomateshwara Temple, the 1000 Pillar Temple at Moodabidri, Soans farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Alloysius Chapel, the Local Market, and traditional Homes in the city. Embarking on their onward journey, tourists received colourful souvenirs depicting Mangalore’s rich cultural heritage. The ship departed at 1800 Hrs for its next destination, Mormugao Port.