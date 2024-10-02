New Mangalore Port Observes Gandhi Jayanti & Culminates Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 Campaign

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority observed the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2024. A solemn tribute was paid to the Father of the Nation, led by Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. He was accompanied by Smt. S. Shanthi, Dy. Chairperson, Shri. Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, CVO, along with officers, employees, and staff of NMPA in a heartfelt ceremony to honour the Father of the Nation’s legacy of peace, non-violence, and cleanliness.

As this significant day also marked the conclusion of the “Swachhta Hi Seva 2024” campaign, the campaign culminated with several events marking Gandhi Jayanti and the final day of the Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 campaign. Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, planted saplings as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, promoting green cover and sustainability. He also inaugurated a graffiti painting drive on the U.S. Mallya Gate wall, spreading the message of cleanliness through graffiti art. Finally, NMPA employees participated in a plogging drive, cleaning the surroundings from Nandaneshwara Temple to the Ambedkar statue near National Highway 66, reflecting their dedication to a cleaner and healthier environment.

In line with the directives from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. Several activities were organized during the fortnight-long Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, focusing on public participation (Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari), Mega cleanliness drives in public spaces (Sampoorna Swachhata), and providing preventive health check-ups and social security coverage for sanitation workers (Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs).

Under the “Swachhta Hi Seva 2024” campaign NMPA organized several impactful activities over the fortnight. The campaign began on September 17, 2024, with NMPA employees taking a cleanliness pledge and participating in a walkathon from the Administrative Office building to Panambur Beach, signifying their commitment to environmental cleanliness. This was followed by a cleanliness drive in the Panambur market area, enhancing public hygiene and creating awareness among locals.

Throughout the campaign, NMPA employees collaborated to clean key areas surrounding the Port. On September 19, cleaning drive took place along Tannirbhavi Road up to SJ Gate. This effort involved the participation of Port stakeholders as well. Subsequent days saw additional efforts to ensure cleanliness, such as the clean-up drives at Panambur Beach and Nandaneshwara Temple area, followed by the cleaning of Spending Beach.

Health camps were organized for NMPA employees and sanitation workers (safaimitras), focusing on their well-being and emphasizing the importance of a healthy workforce.

In a unique initiative, on September 20, a flash mob was organised at City Centre Mall by involving the students of Srinivas University to spread awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, by engaging the public in the Swachhta mission. Another noteworthy event was the ‘Waste to Art’ session held on September 26, where two experts from Jana Shikshana Trust & Sanitation Ambassadors of DK District, showcased the importance of transformation of waste materials into creative artwork and useful materials, promoting safe and sustainable living.

The campaign also fostered creativity and civic responsibility. On September 30, drawing, essay, and quiz competitions were organized for NMPA employees and school children from nearby schools viz; from Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Panambur, NMPT English Medium High School, DK Zilla Panchayat school, Panambur, encouraging them to engage with the Swachhta mission through educational activities.

To further amplify the message of cleanliness, a mass awareness drive was held on October 1, 2024, where participants displayed Swachhta placards from U.S. Mallya Gate to Tannirbhavi Road. A beach clean-up drive was also conducted in collaboration with students from Srinivas University, who joined NMPA employees in cleaning the beach.

As part of Swachhta Hi Seva drive the employees of NMPA initiated cleaning drive of the southern end of Thannirbhavi beach (the area identified as Cleanliness Target Unit) This was in dire need of a thorough cleaning to clear the debris including plastic waste washed ashore. NMPA will clean one km stretch of the beach under the Swachhta mission and complete the work during the Special Campaign observed during October 2024.

About three truckloads (i.e. approx. 900 kilos) of garbage were cleared during the different cleanliness campaign held during the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign period.

New Mangalore Port Authority is committed to preserving the environment and maintaining high standards of cleanliness. Through these initiatives, the Port aims to inspire the community and stakeholders to work together for a greener, cleaner future.