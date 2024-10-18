New Mangalore Port’s Kulai Fishing Harbour Breakwater Construction

Mangaluru: The construction of the Southern Breakwater and Northern Breakwater for Kulai fishing harbour, New Mangalore Port is in progress. The length of the Southern Breakwater is 262 m and is substantially completed. The length of Northern Breakwater is 831 m and is partially completed up to 560 m.

Tetrapod casting is in progress and the placing of tetrapods at the southern breakwater is substantially completed and placing of tetrapods at the northern breakwater is also substantially completed till 300 m. The contractor has been communicated to place primary and secondary armour for the unprotected length of the western arm of the northern breakwater to protect the core material from getting displaced.

There was a protest by a group of 100 fishermen demanding a stoppage of ongoing work on 14.10.2024. Accordingly as per the directions of Hon’ble M.P Capt. Brijesh Chowta, a meeting under the Chairmanship of Dr. A.V Ramana, Chairperson, NMPA was held in the Board room on 16.10.2024 in connection with the grievances of local fishermen wherein Hon’ble M.P Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Dr. Bharath.Y.Shetty, MLA Sri. Yashpal Suvarna, the local fishermen community, Experts from CICEF, CWPRS, Third Party Inspection Agency NITK, Surathkal, and PMC were present.

After detailed discussion and deliberation, the members of the fishermen community did not agree with the views of CWPRS, CICEF, and NMPA and it was demanded that the ongoing construction of the breakwater be stopped immediately.

On the above, Port apprehended that, once such works are stopped abruptly, they continue to remain in the same state for a longer time for want of decisions and there is a possibility that, the core material placed along the western arm of the northern breakwater may get displaced, washed away since it is not protected with armour stones and tetrapods. The core material is not strong enough to withstand the forces of waves and currents. As such there is a danger of washing away the core material of breakwater. The same has been substantiated by the third-party inspecting agency NITK. The possible damage/displacement, if any, caused to the core material of the western arm of northern breakwater due to non-protection of work and stopping the ongoing work abruptly should not be attributable to the quality of work and also to NMPA.



