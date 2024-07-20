New role brings lot of responsibility: Suryakumar thanks fans for outpouring of love, support

Mumbai: Appointed captain of the Indian men’s T20I team, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has thanked fans and supporters for the outpouring of love and support and said the role brings a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm during the series against Sri Lanka.

The selectors had opted for Suryakumar Yadav, one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game in the world, as captain for the T20I series ahead of Hardik Pandya, who has led the side previously and was the vice-captain of the team in the recent World Cup. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the ODIs with Shubman Gill being vice-captain of both squads.

“Thank you so much for outpouring love, support, and best wishes from you. Last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful. Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words,” said Surya in his post on Instagram.

“This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings.

All fame reaches God, God is great,” said Suryakumar Yadav, who was one of the stars of India’s triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav has earlier led India in T20Is and Mumbai in domestic cricket.