New Year Celebrations: Stop Music at 10 pm – Udupi SP Dr Arun K

Udupi: Sharing the details of the guidelines and security measures taken by the police to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations, Dr Arun K Supretendent of Police Udupi District said that hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, homestays, service apartments, apartment associations, malls and other organisations have to mandatorily stop the Music at 10 pm. Organizers have been permitted to celebrate the New Year in Udupi this time only till 12:30 midnight.

As per the Supreme Court guidelines it is not allowed to use the sound system after 10 pm. We have instructed to hold programmes indoors or without loudspeakers after 10 pm. The organisers will have to follow the guidelines on the usage of loudspeakers and ensure that the noise is within the permissible decibels.

Hotels, restaurants, clubs, apartment associations and other establishments planning to use loudspeakers as part of the celebrations have been asked to mandatorily obtain permission from the department.

Due to a large number of tourists visiting the beaches of Udupi district on the night of December 31, additional police personnel and home guards will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Tourists should call 112 immediately if they face any trouble, theft or misbehaviour on the beach. Immediate action will be taken, he said.

A special team is formed to take strict action to prevent Immoral policing across the district. If there is suspicion about any person, they should go directly and inform the police without taking the law into their hands.

To prevent Drug abuse or rave parties during the New Year celebrations, a special team will be formed to check apartments, homestays and resorts, he said.