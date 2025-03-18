New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community’s contribution back home

New Delhi: Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon visited the Akshardham temple in New Delhi on Tuesday, the third day of his ongoing March 16-20 official visit to India.

“The Hindu community in New Zealand has made a large contribution to our country. Today in Delhi, I paid my respects at a place sacred to many Kiwi-Hindus – the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple,” Luxon posted on X after the visit.

On Monday evening, the New Zealand leader visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the capital along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral discussions at the Hyderabad House.

“Together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, a place of profound faith and history. The Sikh community’s unwavering commitment to service and humanity is truly admirable across the world,” stated the visiting leader.

Before wrapping up his Delhi visit and flying to Mumbai on Tuesday evening, the New Zealand PM also found time to visit India Gate.

On Monday, while welcoming Luxon and the Kiwi delegation to India, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the New Zealand PM’s long relationship with India.

“We all witnessed how a few days ago, he celebrated the joyous festival of Holi in Auckland! Prime Minister Luxon’s affection towards the people of Indian origin living in New Zealand can also be seen from the fact that a large community delegation has accompanied him to India,” said PM Modi.

Both leaders held in-depth discussions on various areas of bilateral relations and decided to strengthen and institutionalise defence and security collaboration.

“The Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the strong connections between the people of the two countries, with Indian-origin people making up almost six percent of New Zealand’s population. They appreciated the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and their positive role in facilitating people-to-people ties between the two countries. Both leaders agreed on the significance of ensuring the safety and security of the Indian community, including students, in New Zealand, and of New Zealanders in India and visitors to India,” read the India-New Zealand Joint Statement issued after the bilateral discussions between the two sides on Monday.

A high-level delegation, including several ministers, senior officials, businesses, media and members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand, are accompanying Luxon during the ongoing visit which is his first to the country after assuming the current role.

In Mumbai, the visiting leader is scheduled to hold interactions with Maharashtra Governor and Chief Minister besides also meeting Indian business leaders and representatives from various walks of life.

He will return to Wellington on March 20.

“Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon’s visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).