New Zealand welcomes move toward US-Iran peace deal

Wellington: New Zealand on Monday welcomed progress toward a US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

“This pivotal, constructive deal is a step toward reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

Peters noted that disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and shipping route, have had serious impacts on New Zealand’s economy and that of its Pacific partners, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that Wellington welcomes steps “that will enable the safe reopening of this vital maritime route and restore confidence in key supply chains.”

The minister emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy remain “the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues,” calling the agreement “a good first step” and urging all parties to build on the momentum to resolve tensions in the region.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the announced agreement “a positive step toward reducing tensions and strengthening global stability.”

“The conflict has hit Kiwis’ back pockets and put pressure on household budgets,” he wrote on social media platform X, adding “Reopening the Strait of Hormuz will help restore stable trade routes, get fuel flowing, and keep our economy moving.”

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had completed a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade, marking what he described as a major breakthrough after months of conflict that rattled global energy markets and raised fears of a wider regional war.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump said in a post on social media.

The announcement came as international attention remained focused on the narrow waterway through which a substantial portion of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of tensions between Washington and Tehran for months, with disruptions to shipping contributing to volatility in global energy prices.