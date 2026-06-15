Solapur accident: PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

New Delhi/Solapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Maharashtra’s Solapur, in which eight people were killed. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a post on X said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Solapur Rural, Maharashtra, due to a tragic mishap. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” PM Modi added.

The tragic mishap took place after a pickup van plunged into a well near Tandalwadi village on the Mhaswad-Pandharpur route in Maharashtra’s Solapur on Sunday.

The incident caused panic in the area, and a pall of gloom has descended upon the entire village. The deceased included four women and four children.

According to preliminary reports, the devotees were returning to their village after visiting the Siddhanath Temple in Mhaswad when their van overturned and veered into a well. After the van’s brakes failed, the vehicle lost its balance and plunged into a roadside well.

Locals and police rushed to the spot and were carrying out a relief and rescue operation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took note of the mishap and expressed grief over the demise of women and children. He also announced compensation for the families of the deceased.

Taking to his social media handle on X, CM Fadnavis wrote, “The incident at Tandulwadi in Malshiras Taluka, Solapur district—where devotees lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a well located in a private farm—is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families. It is a relief that seven people have been saved and are currently undergoing treatment. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have immediately reached the site, and we are in constant touch with the local administration.”

“The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident,” he added.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar also mourned the demise of people in the horrific accident.

“The news of the deaths caused by a pickup vehicle overturning into a well on the Mhaswad-Pandharpur route (Malshiras Taluka, Solapur District) is deeply tragic, heart-wrenching, and shocking. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We share in the grief of the bereaved families,” he posted.