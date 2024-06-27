Newborn baby’s body found in train dustbin in Bengaluru; probe on

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Railway Police recovered the lifeless body of a newborn baby from a dustbin on a train in Bengaluru.

The incident came to light on Thursday, and the Yeshwanthpur Railway Police has taken up the investigation.

According to police, the body of the baby boy was recovered from the Prasanthi Express, which arrived at Yelahanka Railway Station in Bengaluru from Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The baby was wrapped in a white cloth and dumped into the dustbin.

Passengers who noticed the baby inside the dustbin informed the Railway authorities.

The railway police suspect that the baby was born on the train and immediately after birth was dumped into the dustbin.

The police are verifying CCTV footage to ascertain what exactly took place. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.



