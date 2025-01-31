Newborn with Critical Heart Disease Successfully Treated at A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Mangalore

Mangaluru: A.J. Hospital is proud to announce the successful treatment of a newborn with critical pulmonary stenosis. The baby, born via lower segment cesarean section (LSCS), underwent a specialized balloon pulmonary valvuloplasty (BPV) procedure performed by Dr. Prem Alva, a renowned pediatric cardiologist known for his expertise in non-surgical treatments for congenital heart defects.

The congenital cardiac disease was detected antenatally, and the case was promptly taken for immediate surgery, successfully performing the cesarean section and ensuring the baby’s safe delivery by Dr Aarthika Shetty.

Dr. Shreekrisha GN, the admitting pediatrician for the baby, played a pivotal role in the initial management and ongoing care.

Dr. Alva’s skilled hands ensured the BPV procedure was a resounding success, allowing the baby to avoid the risks associated with open-heart surgery.

Dr. Suhas, the cardiac anesthetist, played a crucial role during the procedure, ensuring the baby’s stability and safety throughout. Post-procedure recovery has been remarkable, with the baby showing positive signs of improvement and currently thriving.

Dr. Akshatha Shetty, the attending intensivist, was instrumental in maintaining the baby’s stability, closely monitoring and supporting the recovery process.

The collaborative efforts of the entire medical team at A.J. Hospital have demonstrated their commitment to providing compassionate care. The Cathlab team, essential to the procedure’s success, showcased exceptional coordination and expertise in managing the intricate details of the BPV. The PICU team provided vigilant post-operative care, ensuring continuous, specialized monitoring and support.

This remarkable case highlights advancements in minimally invasive treatments for congenital heart defects, bringing hope to families facing similar challenges. It stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of Dr. Prem Alva and his team.