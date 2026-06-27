Newly-wed woman dies in tragic fall at Tamil Nadu hill temple after monkey scare

Thoothukudi: A pilgrimage to one of southern Tamil Nadu’s most revered hill temples ended in tragedy on Saturday when a 24-year-old newly married woman fell to her death after reportedly losing her footing while trying to escape a troop of monkeys that surrounded her at the hilltop shrine.

The victim, Anitha ,a resident of South Thittankulam in Thoothukudi district, had married Suresh barely a month ago. Suresh, who is employed overseas, had recently returned to his hometown, and the couple decided to visit the famous Kalugasalamoorthy temple at Kazhugumalai to offer prayers.

After worshipping at the main temple, they reached the Uchipillayar temple, situated atop the rocky hill overlooking the shrine.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the couple was feeding fruits to monkeys when a large number of the animals suddenly converged around them.

Startled by the unexpected movement of the monkeys, Anitha reportedly panicked and attempted to move away quickly.

In the confusion, she lost her balance near the edge of the hill and plunged into the rocky terrain below. She suffered severe injuries and died instantly.

The accident unfolded in front of her husband, who was left in a state of shock.

Eyewitnesses rushed to the spot, but there was little they could do to save her.

Videos circulating on social media showed the grief-stricken husband breaking down beside his wife’s body as temple visitors gathered around the scene.

Police personnel, assisted by local residents and temple authorities, recovered the body from the hillside after a rescue operation.

It was later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and investigators are examining the sequence of events leading to the fatal fall.

Police said the available evidence indicates that the woman accidentally slipped after becoming frightened by the monkeys, although all aspects of the incident are being verified as part of the investigation.

The tragedy has renewed concerns over the increasing presence of monkeys at hill temples across Tamil Nadu.

Despite repeated advisories asking devotees not to feed wild animals, visitors often continue the practice, resulting in aggressive behaviour by the monkeys and raising the risk of accidents at crowded pilgrimage sites.



