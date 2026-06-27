Three of a family killed as truck hits car in Koppal, two critical

Koppal (Karnataka): Three pilgrims from the same family, who were travelling to Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh, were killed after a truck jumped the divider and rammed into their car on National Highway-63 near Bhanapura, close to Kukanoor town in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Saturday.

The death toll is likely to rise, as two of the injured remain in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Kenchamma Balekayi (35), Amruta Kotyal (25), and Ramesh Ballari (45), all residents of Kabbar village of Haveri district. The condition of Praveen Balikayi (40) and Chinmay is said to be critical.

Four other occupants of the Omni car also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to the Koppal District Hospital for treatment. The preliminary investigations revealed that an Ashok Leyland truck travelling on the opposite carriageway crossed the divider and rammed into the Omni van.

Police officials visited the accident site and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered at the Kukanoor Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident near Bhanapur in Koppal district that claimed the lives of three pilgrims from Haveri district who were on their way to Mantralayam.

In a statement, Bommai said the news of the horrific accident, in which three people from Rattihalli taluk of Haveri district lost their lives and several others sustained injuries, was extremely distressing.

“I pray that the departed souls attain eternal peace. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. I also wish all those injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

Bommai urged the Karnataka government to immediately announce adequate compensation for the families of the deceased. He also called on the government to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and all necessary assistance.