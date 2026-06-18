Newlywed woman dies by suicide in Maha; husband arrested for dowry harassment

Ambernath (Maharashtra): A 26-year-old newlywed woman in Maharashtra’s Ambernath allegedly died by suicide after facing continuous dowry-related harassment just one-and-a-half months after her marriage. The Shivajinagar Police have registered a case and arrested her husband, a doctor, while further investigations are underway.

The deceased has been identified as Vishakha Tilekar (26), who married Dr. Nitin Tilekar, a resident of Ambernath, on April 30. According to her family, the relationship appeared normal before the wedding, but the situation changed soon afterwards.

Family members alleged that Vishakha was subjected to both mental and physical harassment over dowry demands. They claimed she was repeatedly taunted for not bringing sufficient money and jewellery from her parental home and was also criticised over what her in-laws considered inadequate respect and arrangements during the wedding ceremony.

The family further alleged that Dr. Nitin Tilekar had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to monitor Vishakha’s activities. They claimed that she was not allowed to communicate freely with family members and was constantly kept under surveillance.

According to the complaint, Vishakha was allegedly assaulted for interacting with neighbours. Two days before the incident, her husband reportedly beat her for speaking to a female neighbour.

Before taking the extreme step, Vishakha had informed her mother about the difficulties and harassment she was facing at her matrimonial home. Concerned about her well-being, her parents were making arrangements to bring her back to their home. However, before they could do so, Vishakha allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence.

Based on the complaint filed by her family, the Shivajinagar Police have registered a case against Dr. Nitin Tilekar and other members of his family under various Sections of the law related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police officials confirmed that Dr. Nitin Tilekar has been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators are now examining all aspects of the allegations, including the claims of harassment, surveillance, and physical abuse. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.



