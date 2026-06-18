Polling underway for 7 K’taka MLC seats amid cross-voting concerns; voted as per my conscience, says JD(S) leader

Bengaluru: Polling for seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council commenced at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday amid concerns over possible cross-voting by MLAs.

The election to Legislative Council seats has turned into a high-stakes political battle, with the contest emerging as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) alliance.

Senior JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, after casting his vote, said he had voted according to his conscience. Gowda, who has maintained some distance from the party leadership in recent months and has long been associated with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is being viewed as a potential supporter of the Congress candidate.

When asked whether Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had contacted him, Deve Gowda replied, “Everyone contacts everyone. I do not have any negative feelings about anything that has happened.”

Asked whether the JD(S) candidate would win, he initially declined to respond. On being pressed further, he said, “How can anyone know who will win? Everyone will cast their votes according to their conscience. The result will be known later. I have voted as per my conscience.”

The BJP issued a whip to its MLAs during a breakfast meeting held at the office of Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka before the commencement of polling.

The Congress has reportedly devised a strategy to secure the victory of its four official candidates. Party sources said votes have been distributed in such a way that each candidate is expected to receive between 28 and 30 votes. Around 120 Congress MLAs have reportedly been instructed to give their second preferential vote to the party’s fifth candidate, Vinay Karthik.

There is also speculation that some JD(S) legislators may extend support to Vinay Karthik through cross-voting.

Meanwhile, the JD(S), which is facing concerns over possible cross-voting within its ranks, has been working to retain the support of its 18 MLAs. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy reportedly held meetings with party legislators until late Wednesday night at a resort near Bengaluru International Airport in Devanahalli.

Ahead of the election, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal wrote to BJP National President Nitin Nabin, stating that he was elected as a BJP legislator and would vote for the party’s candidate.

In his letter, Yatnal clarified that his political struggle was not against the BJP but against family-based politics.

Speaking to reporters, BJP candidate Raghu Kautilya expressed confidence about the party’s prospects.

“A strategy has been worked out to ensure the victory of both BJP candidates. Votes have been allocated appropriately, and proper planning has been done. All MLAs have responded positively, and the party is united. There is no cause for concern,” he said.

Kautilya said the BJP’s commitment to social justice was reflected in its candidate selection process.

“The BJP identifies and promotes ordinary people. Social justice is not merely about preaching but about practice, and my selection demonstrates that. The party provides opportunities to communities that otherwise lack the numerical strength to enter the legislature,” he said.

Another BJP candidate, Lingaraj Patil, also expressed confidence of victory.

“I am happy and confident that I will be elected. All the MLAs know me and are aware of my work. The votes have been allocated, and both Raghu Kautilya and I will win. There should be no doubt about that,” he said.

Referring to expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Patil said, “Yatnal is my friend. There may be differences, but I believe he will vote for me.”

He added that if there was any concern regarding cross-voting, it was more likely to be within the Congress camp than the BJP.

Voting is being held at the polling booth set up in Room No. 106 of the Vidhana Soudha and will continue until 4 p.m. CCTV cameras have been installed both inside and outside the polling station to ensure transparency and security. The election is being conducted through a secret ballot system.

Eight candidates are in the fray for seven seats. While four Congress candidates and two BJP candidates are expected to win comfortably, the contest for the seventh and final seat has become intensely competitive.

The battle is primarily between Congress’ fifth candidate, Vinay Karthik, and the NDA’s K. Govindaraju, backed by the JD(S)- BJP alliance. The outcome is expected to hinge on surplus votes and cross-voting.

With fears of cross-voting looming large, both camps have taken extraordinary measures to keep their legislators together. Congress had shifted all its MLAs to a resort in Bidadi, where training sessions and mock voting exercises are being conducted to ensure that every vote is cast correctly.

Congress has fielded B.K. Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, P.V. Mohan, Shivanna Malavalli and Vinay Karthik.

The BJP candidates are Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya, while K. Govindaraju is contesting as the NDA candidate backed by the JD(S)-BJP alliance.



