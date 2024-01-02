NGO Submits Memorandum to DC to Enhance Waste Management Practices at City Festivals

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru-based NGO, Anti-Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF), has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to Mullai Muhilan M. P., Deputy Commissioner of DK District. The memorandum emphasises the need to enhance waste management practices during city festivals, with a specific focus on the upcoming Mangaluru Street Food Fiesta scheduled from January 24 to 28, 2024. Geetha Surya, Operations Head at APDF, presented the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner at his office on Monday, January 1, 2023, urging prompt consideration and follow-up action.

The letter, signed by Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of the APD Foundation, observes that while the food festival has become a popular platform for showcasing a great variety of street food, waste management during the previous edition of this event was totally inadequate for such a large-scale gathering. Therefore, advance measures should be taken for an effective waste management regime to ensure a clean and hygienic event.

In proposing a solution, the APD Foundation suggests that civic authorities should closely coordinate with event organisers to address all waste management and pollution-related issues. The memorandum emphasises that inadequate waste management not only escalates post-event handling costs but also consumes more time and resources. Arrangements must be made for spot segregation of waste and its quick disposal.

Dedicated bins for both dry and wet waste should be provided at various points in the event venue. This will discourage littering and the unhealthy accumulation of waste. Stall owners should be educated regarding proper waste disposal practices and be required to instruct their customers on the proper methods of waste disposal. Improper waste management lowers the aesthetic appeal and, in turn, diminishes the overall visitor experience.

In conclusion, the memorandum states that embracing environmentally conscious, sustainable waste management practices can serve as a model for similar large-scale events in the future. A complete ban on single-use plastic during such occasions was also sought.

