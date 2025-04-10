NH 75 Four-Laning Project: Key Milestones Expected by May 2025, Bringing Relief to EXIM Trade and Commuters

Mangaluru: After years of persistent advocacy by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, significant progress is anticipated in the four-laning of National Highway 75 (NH 75) between B.C. Road and Maranahalli. This critical infrastructure project, plagued by delays due to technical challenges and bureaucratic hurdles, is now projected to achieve key milestones by May 2025, offering much-needed relief to EXIM trade, tourism, and the general public.

For over a decade, NH 75 has been a source of frustration for commuters and businesses alike, with monsoon-related landslides frequently disrupting traffic and causing significant economic losses. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, KCCI has actively engaged with policymakers and government authorities, including Shri Veerendra Heggade, Member of Rajya Sabha, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada District, and Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, advocating for the expedited completion of the project.

Through sustained efforts over the past two years, involving personal interactions and formal representations, KCCI has successfully brought the issue to the forefront. The anticipated progress marks a crucial turning point for the region’s economic prospects and infrastructural development.

Status Updates from NHAI Divisions:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Hassan and Mangaluru divisions are working diligently to address the remaining challenges and expedite the project’s completion. A breakdown of the current status follows:

NHAI Hassan Division (Addahole to Maranahalli):

Progress: The 10-kilometer stretch from Addahole to Maranahalli, a critical segment connecting the ghat section, is currently 80% complete with four-lane concrete roads already laid.

Overcoming Hurdles: The National Highway Authority Project Directors, Hassan, have effectively addressed several technical challenges, demonstrating their commitment to the project.

Ghat Section Constraints: Due to geographical limitations, a 600-meter stretch within the ghat section will remain two-lane. However, proactive measures are being taken to mitigate the impact. Plans are underway to construct a larger-span bridge to maintain four-lane continuity beyond this constricted segment.

NHAI Mangaluru Division (B.C. Road to Gundya):

Nearing Completion: Major works, including the construction of flyovers, are nearing completion, with the exception of the Nelyadi flyover.

Projected Completion: According to reliable sources and feedback from the EXIM trade community, 90-95% of this section is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Addressing Challenges: Ongoing efforts are focused on addressing small stretches encountering granite rock deposits, with priority given to these problem areas.

Full Traffic Operation by May 2025: While service roads and other ancillary works are anticipated to be fully completed by June 2026, the main stretches are projected to be open for two-lane traffic by May 2025. This milestone will significantly improve the flow of cargo, particularly containerized shipments from Bengaluru and Hosur to the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), thus boosting EXIM trade and facilitating tourism across Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts.

Anticipated Economic and Regional Impact:

The completion of the NH 75 four-laning project is poised to trigger a significant economic upswing in the region. Improved connectivity will bolster trade, tourism, hospitality, healthcare, education, and port-related activities. This enhanced infrastructure will create employment opportunities, stimulate regional development, and foster a more conducive environment for investment and growth.

KCCI Acknowledges Dedicated Efforts:

KCCI acknowledges and commends the relentless dedication of the Project Directors of the NHAI Hassan and Mangaluru divisions, along with the technical expertise demonstrated by the engineers and contractors involved. Their commitment to overcoming complex challenges has been instrumental in realizing the long-anticipated goal of a fully upgraded NH 75, ensuring seamless connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

The chamber also recognizes the invaluable support provided by the JSW Business Development team, whose active participation in KCCI’s efforts has included consistent correspondence with relevant authorities, participation in meetings with NHAI officials, and proactive measures such as conducting site inspections of road repair works along NH 75.

KCCI remains optimistic about the timely completion of this crucial project and reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to regional growth and prosperity. The chamber will continue to monitor the progress of the project and advocate for its swift and efficient completion, ensuring that the region reaps the full benefits of this vital infrastructure development.