Nigerian president confirms over 40 killed in central state attack

Abuja: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu confirmed that over 40 people were killed in an attack by a group of unknown gunmen who wreaked havoc in a local community in the country’s north-central Plateau State.

The attack occurred late Sunday night when the gunmen stormed the Zike community in the Bassa local government area of Plateau State, shooting indiscriminately at residents, local authorities said.

In a statement Monday night, Tinubu expressed “profound sorrow” over the deaths and instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating the violent acts in Plateau State, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough,” the president said. “These problems have been with us for more than two decades. We can no longer ignore the underlying issues. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor and offered suggestions for lasting peace.”

Located in Nigeria’s central belt between the Muslim-dominated north and the Christian-majority south, Plateau State has witnessed a series of attacks in recent years. Over a week ago, at least 52 people were killed in an attack on local communities in the state’s Bokkos local government area.

The motive for the latest bloodshed is unknown. Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.