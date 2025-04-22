Nine Udupi Police Personnel Suspended for Negligence in Duty Related to Illegal Mining

Udupi: Nine police personnel from various stations within the Udupi district have been suspended following allegations of negligence of duty pertaining to illegal red stone mining activities. The suspension order was issued by Udupi District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun after an internal review revealed the officers’ failure to adequately monitor and report on illegal mining operations within their designated jurisdictions.

The suspended officers are attached to the Byndoor, Gangolli, and Kollur police stations. SP Arun clarified that the investigation did not uncover any direct evidence implicating the officers in the illicit mining activities themselves. However, they were deemed culpable for failing to diligently execute their responsibilities in gathering and relaying accurate intelligence concerning the illegal operations occurring within their areas of responsibility.

In addition to the suspensions, departmental inquiries have been initiated against the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) of the aforementioned three police stations. Dr. Arun stated that further disciplinary action will be determined and implemented following the completion of the inquiry report.

This decisive action underscores the Udupi Police Department’s commitment to upholding accountability and actively combating corruption and negligence within its ranks. The department aims to send a strong message that dereliction of duty will not be tolerated, particularly when it facilitates illegal activities detrimental to the environment and the region’s resources.



