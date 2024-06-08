Ninth day of Tredicina devotion preceding annual feast of St Anthony held at Milagres Shrine

Mangaluru: The Ninth day of Tredicina devotion preceding the annual feast of St Anthony of Padua was held on June 08, 2024, at St Anthony Shrine, Milagres Church, Mangaluru.

Fr Robin Santhumayor, assistant parish priest, Milagres celebrated the Eucharistic and prayed for farmers and workers along with Fr Gilbert D’Souza and Fr Avinash Pais, St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu.

Fr Robin delivered a powerful sermon on the theme, “The Power of Prayer Helps Us to Live in the Kingdom of God Amidst Odds, Evil, Criticism, and Accusation.” Centered on the 10th Sunday Liturgy, he highlighted that blame, accusation, and criticism have been prevalent since the time of Adam.

Fr Robin emphasized that self-reflection, mutual understanding, responsibility, and forgiveness are crucial in overcoming the blame game. By embracing these principles, we can cultivate a spirit of harmony and resilience, allowing us to navigate through life’s challenges with grace and faith. In doing so, prayer becomes a transformative force, guiding us to live according to the values of the Kingdom of God even in the face of adversity.

At the end of the mass, Fr Avinash Pais, assistant director of the Ashram led the novena in honour of St Anthony, during which the special intercession of the saint was sought for the various needs and prayer intentions of the devotees.

The Milagres Church Children choir led the singing and joined in the thanksgiving. Payasam (sweet dish) was served to all the devotees who attended the devotion.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore