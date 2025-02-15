Nitish Kumar inaugurates key projects in Buxar during Pragati Yatra

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Buxar on Saturday as part of his Pragati Yatra and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several developmental projects worth crores.

CM Kumar inaugurated the long-pending multi-village water supply scheme in Keshopur. This project was stuck in limbo for 15 years.

He also remotely inaugurated the Nikrish Pump Canal in Chausa block, laid the foundation stone for a railway overbridge near Raghunathpur railway station and launched a light and sound show building at Buxar’s Ramrekhaghat apart from laying the foundation stone of the Vishwamitra Tourist Hotel, built by the Tourism Department at Buxar Golambar.

After these events, the CM will reach the Buxar Collectorate to review development works and hold a meeting with senior officials from all departments.

The district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the CM’s visit. The DM and SP held a joint meeting with police officers and magistrates on Friday to ensure tight security during his stay.

As part of Pragati Yatra, CM Nitish Kumar is touring districts daily, reviewing government projects, inaugurating schemes, and addressing local issues.

This visit to Buxar is expected to boost development work and benefit the district’s residents.

As part of his Pragati Yatra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for over 230 development projects worth ₹352 crore across Arwal and Jehanabad districts on Friday.

In Arwal, he inaugurated and laid down the foundation of 114 development projects worth ₹111 crore.

He had inaugurated a newly-constructed sluice gate in Mahavirganj village, Karpi block, inspected Ahar, Pain, and Chhath Ghat at Belkhara and launched multiple public facilities, including a government degree college, sports complex, health and wellness centre, renovated Surya Mandir, Chhath Ghat and pond under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan.

He reviewed the Baidarabad path development near the proposed bus stand in the Arwal Municipal Council area. In Jehanabad, he inaugurated and laid down the foundation stones of 116 projects worth ₹241 crore.

He inaugurated the government OBC residential girls’ senior secondary school in Dharhara. He unveiled a new building and playground for an upgraded senior secondary school, Kazisarai Village.

–IANS

ajk/rad