Nitish resigns, says things were not going well



Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar on Sunday.

“I have exited the Mahagathbandhan,” said Kumar after leaving Raj Bhawan.

“I will make a new gathbandhan. Old gathbandhan was not in good shape. I have dissolved the government in the state. Things were not going well. Bihar government was in bad shape,” said Nitish Kumar

Earlier, Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan and met Governor Arlekar. He tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

The development came after Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting of the Janata Dal (United)’s Bihar legislature party and conveyed his decision to party MLAs.



