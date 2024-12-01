NMPA Addresses Public Concerns Regarding the Construction of Fishing Harbour at Chitrapura (Kulai)

Mangaluru: Amidst the various speculations and rumours being spread in the public with regard to the Construction of fishing harbour at Chitrapura (Kulai), NMPA hereby informs the public at large the following facts and events.

Under the decision of the GoI, and GoK to construct a fishing Harbour for the benefit and welfare of the fishermen of this region, the reputed research organisation, Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) Pune, based on the oceanographic data carried out Model studies during 1998-2002. Based on the studies, the Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF), Bengaluru prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR). After the studies and after several meetings with CWPRS, CICEF, dept. Of Fisheries, Port in Consultation with the then MP, local MLAs, DC DK District, and leaders of various fishermen associations, the current location was finalised for construction of a fishing Harbour out of the four locations which were considered for the purpose.

Thereafter, Dept. of Fisheries, being the Project proponent, had a public hearing, and after due process, obtained, the Environmental Clearance (EC) for construction of the Fishing Harbour as per the designs, facilities, estimates, etc. approved by its consultants CWPRS, CICEF as well as Port and fisheries division Udupi.

The GoI considered the request of GoK and decided to implement/execute the project under the Sagarmala scheme as per the designs, estimates, etc. submitted by the GoK. The Administrative Approval for the project was accorded by GoI in the year 2018 and NMPA was given the role of an Implementing agency. NMPA would hand over the project after its construction to GoK to operate and maintain the same.

NMPA being an implementing agency, invited tenders as per the designs and estimates got approved by the Dept. Of Fisheries, GoK.

Given the above backdrop, which involved extensive consultations before commencing the construction, there was no reason or occasion for further consultation at this juncture with anyone, much less the fishermen or any other agency. GoI/GoK finalised all the project parameters based on the studies and designs, DPR, public hearings, and obtaining the EC.

After the bidding process and awarding the work to the successful bidder, the successful bidder i.e. the contractor engaged IIT Madras as its Design director to design the breakwater as per the final layout. M/s L & T India Ltd. (now known as M/s Assystem) was appointed as the Project Monitoring Consultant which has vetted the design furnished by the Contractor. In addition to the above two agencies, NITK, Surathkal was appointed as a Third-Party Inspecting Agency. The project work is in progress and about 26% of the work is completed.

To address the apprehensions raised by local traditional fishermen, several meetings were held, however, no conclusion was drawn to the satisfaction of fishermen. The fishermen raised their apprehensions to local MLAs, MP, and the Minister of Ports GoK. The Director of Fisheries, being the project proponent, instructed NMPA on 27.09.2024 to put on hold the ongoing work till an amicable solution arrives after the consultation by Hon’ble Minister GoK, with CWPRS, CICEF, Department of Fisheries, local fishermen, and NMPA. A meeting was held at NMPA on 16.10.2024 in connection with the apprehensions of local fishermen wherein Hon’ble M.P. Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Dr. Bharath.Y. Shetty, MLA Sri. Yashpal Suvarna, NMPA, local fishermen community, Experts from CICEF, CWPRS, MoPSW, Third Party Inspecting Agency NITK, Surathkal and PMC were present. During the meeting, the fishermen pressed their demands as under.

(i) The basin area may not be sufficient to berth their vessels,

(ii) There would be difficulty in the maneuverability of fishing vessels at the harbour entrance and

(iii) The entire Kulai fishing harbour shall be meant for the landing of local traditional boats only and mechanized trawlers shall not be permitted.

(iv) to increase the length of the northern part of the Northern breakwater to 800 m which is currently 300 m.

After the clarification by experts from CWPRS, CICEF, etc., the members of the fishermen community finally stated that they want the facility exclusively for country or traditional boats and that the mechanized trawlers should not be allowed to use this Fishing Harbour. They expressed their apprehension that if the mechanized trawlers are allowed, the country or traditional boats, shall not be allowed by the mechanized trawlers in the same manner as it is happening in Bunder, Mangaluru and there is every likelihood that the small country or traditional boats will be crushed between the huge mechanized trawlers and get damaged. They demanded that the ongoing construction of the breakwater be stopped immediately until a decision is taken on their above demand. Accordingly, the works were stopped w.e.f. 17.10.2024 until a meeting is convened with the Hon’ble Minister.

• As decided in the meeting held on 16.10.2024, after addressing the local fishermen at the site, the meeting with Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, GoK Shri Mankal S. Vaidya was held at NMPA on 27.11.2024 in presence of MLA Dr. Bharath. Y. Shetty, MLA Sri. Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner, D.K District, CEO Karnataka Maritime Board, Director CICEF, Additional Director CWPRS, DA (Ports) MoPSW, Officials of the fisheries department, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Third Party Inspecting Agency NITK Surathkal, PMC and Representatives of local traditional fishermen.

• During the meeting, NMPA explained to the Hon’ble Minister that NMPA is only an Implementing Agency of the project and hence a call may be taken by the Dept. of Fisheries on the demands of the fishermen as such an issue is not within the purview of NMPA. It was also stated by NMPA that any decision by the Fisheries Department GoK may please be communicated to MoPSW, GoI, upon whose instructions NMPA is executing the project. After some deliberations, the entire discussion focussed on one apprehension of traditional fishermen which is as under.

Whether it is safe for country boats to maneuver the mouth of Kulai fishing harbour during monsoon?

On the above, it was clarified by CWPRS, which is a domain expert, that the expected tranquillity at the mouth of Kulai Fishing Harbour after completion of the project and dredging as per the designs, is within the parameters for safe maneuvering of the country boats even during monsoon.

The clarification by CWPRS takes care of the main apprehension of the traditional fishermen. However, after deliberations, it was directed by the Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, GoK Shri Mankal S. Vaidya to keep the work on hold till a second opinion is obtained on the suitability of the designs to ensure the safety of country or traditional boats. He suggested obtaining a 2nd opinion from IIT Madras, about the suitability, safety, and design of the present layout of breakwaters and that this assignment can be completed within 10 days.

In this regard, NMPA suggested that since IIT Madras, NITK Surathkal, CICEF Bengaluru, and CWPRS Pune are already involved with the project, a separate committee comprising of any other reputed Govt. institutions like IIT Bombay, lIT Delhi, NIO Goa etc. or any such agency as deemed fit may be formed to study the suitability, safety and design of present layout of breakwaters to arrive at a solution. It was also opined that there may be no member from the Director of Fisheries and NMPA as they are project proponents and the implementing agency respectively. NMPA also requested to ensure that there shall be no conflict of interest while selecting the Institutions for study and the process shall be completed without violating the rules.

NMPA also recalled that as could be seen from the records, all the fishermen’s associations were consulted during a public hearing of 23.01.2016 conducted as a part of the process to grant Environmental Clearance. From the proceedings of the environmental public hearing, it is very clear that none of the fishermen’s associations including the Union of Traditional Fishing Crafts and the Association of Traditional Fishing Boats commented on the designs, facilities, or suitability of the breakwater, its length, layout, and design. They only stressed on the importance of employing the local affected community and also made a point not to displace the local community from their present habitat for the establishment of the said project and said that the project shall be implemented with priority.

Keeping in view the importance of the project and the likely adverse consequences due to the delays, if the execution is stalled for longer periods, NMPA requested the Hon’ble Minister to resolve the issue expeditiously. Hon’ble Minister stated that it is in the best interests of the project to review the designs and obtain a second opinion as the current designs were done in 2002 and there were a lot of geographical and climatic changes in these two decades, hence it needs to be ensured whether the said design still holds good for the country or traditional boats to safely enter into the fishing harbour with which the apprehensions of the fishermen would be clarified. He further stated that this exercise shall be completed within 10 days and hence there need not be any worry about any adverse consequences.