NMPA Kicks Off Vigilance Awareness Observance with Insightful Talk on Public Procurement

Mangalore: As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, the New Mangalore Port Authority hosted a prelude event today at the NMPA Auditorium with a focus on building awareness and reaffirming the commitment of everyone to uphold integrity in public governance. The program featured an engaging talk on “Public Procurement” by Shri Rakesh Shrivastava, ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer of Mumbai Port Authority. The event was presided over by Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairperson of NMPA, in the August presence of Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, and Shri Padmanabhachar. K, Chief Vigilance Officer of NMPA. The session saw active participation from Heads of Departments, officers, and employees of the Port.

Shri Padmanabhachar. K, CVO, NMPA, warmly welcomed the esteemed dignitaries, officers, employees, and guests present. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the significance of the event as a platform to promote ethical practices and preventive vigilance within the Port’s operations. He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in fostering a culture of integrity, urging everyone to actively participate in the observance.

In his address, Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman emphasized the significance of ethics, transparency, and accountability in governance. He stressed that vigilance is not about punishment but about fostering awareness and adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The chairman highlighted the importance of learning from case studies to ensure efficient and ethical operations, encouraging attendees to engage actively with the insights shared throughout the program. He concluded by urging staff to adopt transparent practices to minimize corruption and enhance public welfare.

Shri Rakesh Shrivastava, ITS, CVO of Mumbai Port Authority, delivered a compelling speech on “Public Procurement”. Drawing insights from his practical experience, Shri Shrivastava emphasized the significance of vigilance in procurement processes to ensure transparency and accountability. He outlined key “red flags” that can arise during various stages—such as procurement planning, bidding, evaluation, and contract management—highlighting how lapses in compliance can lead to inefficiencies and corruption.

Using real-life case studies, Shri Rakesh Shrivastava demonstrated the impact of unethical practices and stressed the importance of maintaining proper documentation and adhering to tender conditions to prevent irregularities.

Further, as an awareness building and outreach measure, among Government High School children in and around Panambur, a skit play competition was also arranged at JNC Hall, Panambur today involving NMPT English Medium School, Govt. High School Mullakadu, Govt. High School Kavoor, Govt. High School Shaktinagar further brought the vigilance theme to life. Speaking on this occasion, CVO, NMPA highlighted the importance of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week and appreciated the students and school administration for their active participation.

In line with this year’s theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” several activities have been planned from October 28 to November 3, 2024: such as the Integrity Pledge at AO Building and Wharf, followed by a signature campaign. Presentation on “Vigilance Caselets” by NMPA’s CVO to senior officials. Flash-mob performance by employees and contract staff, Essay Writing Competitions on the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity” for employees and trainees, Elocution Competition on “Preventive Vigilance as a Tool of Good Governance”, Skit Competition for high school students on “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.