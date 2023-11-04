‘No ceasefire till Israeli hostages return’



Tel Aviv: The families of Israeli hostages and missing persons said in a statement on Friday that there won’t be any ceasefire without their release.

The response of the family members of the hostages and missing persons came after some reports claimed that a ceasefire is being considered for the purpose of bringing in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The families of the hostages and missing persons have announced that they will stand at the entrance to the HaKirya base (near the Hostages’ Plaza) until they are assured that the ceasefire proposal will not be tabled till the missing persons return.

Mreanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reached Israel where he will meet the war cabinet comprising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister without portfolio and ex-Chief of Staff of Israel Military, Benny Gantz.