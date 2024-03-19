No drinking water problem in Telangana, says government



Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday clarified that there is no problem with drinking water supply during the current summer season as there is enough water in the reservoirs of the state.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari’s statement came amid media reports of drinking water scarcity in parts of the state, especially in north Telangana.

During a review meeting with the officials on the situation of drinking water supply in the state, the Chief Secretary directed that repairs be carried out on a war footing and that the supply of drinking water should be continued. She clarified that sufficient water is being supplied in Greater Hyderabad and if anyone requests additional water tankers, they are also being provided.

She stated that there is no need to worry about fresh water supply. The availability of water in all the reservoirs of the state and the measures taken for the supply of drinking water in the summer season were reviewed with the secretaries during the meeting.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Department, Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Sandeep Sultania, Secretary, Irrigation, Rahul Bojja, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Anita Ramachandran, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Municipal Department Director Divya, Mission Bhagiratha’s N.C. Krupakar Reddy and other officers participated in this review meeting.

The Chief Secretary also directed the officials to successfully conduct the Class 10 exams in the same spirit exhibited during the recently concluded intermediate exams. She held a teleconference with the district Collectors on the conduct of the examinations and said that the rest of the exams should also be conducted without any problems.

Electronic devices and mobile phones are not allowed in the examination centres under any circumstances. She said that Section 144 has been imposed at the examination centres and at least one constable or home guard has been appointed at each centre. She asked the officials to make proper arrangements while taking the examination papers back to the post offices.

The Education Department and police officials should work in proper coordination in this regard, she added.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Education, Burra Venkatesham, and Education Department’s Commissioner Devasena participated in this teleconference.