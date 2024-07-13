No issues with probing Nagendra, ED’s action mustn’t be politically-motivated: K’taka HM

Bengaluru: Commenting on the arrest of former minister B Nagendra by the ED, Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwar said on Saturday that there was no issue with the ED investigating him, but the central agency’s action should not be politically-motivated.

The ED had arrested Nagendra on Friday in connection with irregularities in the tribal welfare Board.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Saturday in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara stated, “The ED is investigating him, and they have arrested him based on the information they have gathered. This is a legal procedure.”

“We have been saying for a long time that this should not be political. The ED and CBI should not become political weapons for the central government,” the HM added.

When asked whether the ED’s actions were politically-motivated, HM Parameshwara stated, “We don’t have any issues with the ED investigating Nagendra. We have also formed an SIT, and our sleuths have summoned former minister Nagendra and Board Chairman Basanagouda Daddal and recorded their statements. Meanwhile, the CBI has started conducting an investigation following the complaint by the bank. The ED has made a sudden entry into the scene.”

“The ED might have information; I won’t dispute it. Our party leaders are stating that the ED and CBI should not be used to pursue a political agenda,” he underlined.

When asked about Daddal allegedly trying to take shelter with the SIT to escape arrest by the ED, HM Parameshwara stated that he did not have any information in this regard.

“The SIT sleuths had asked Nagendra and Daddal to appear before them. Their statements have been recorded, and they will be summoned if necessary,” he said.

Regarding Daddal being missing, Parameshwara stated that he was with his family when he enquired on Friday.

“When Nagendra was arrested, I asked about Daddal, and I was told that he is with his family,” Parameshwara stated.

When asked about the ED looking into the tribal welfare Board money being used for the election, he stated, “The ED has not provided any information to our police. It won’t be correct to make comments based on imagination.”

Asked about the arrest of former BJP MLC, DS Veeraiah, he said, “It’s regarding a scam amounting to Rs 45 crore. Veeraiah was arrested during the investigation of the corruption case while he was the President of Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Limited, which is a state government entity.”

Answering a question on BJP objecting to the detention of party workers, HM Parameshwara stated, “We don’t have any objections to them staging protests. But, if they decide to protest at their will and trouble the public, the Supreme Court has given a verdict on this. They can’t be bigger than the Supreme Court.”

The Assembly session will begin on Monday; they can discuss the matter there, he added.