No new case in Kerala, 25 under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: For the second successive day, Kerala recorded no new cases of coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday.

The state currently has 474 positive cases and at present, there are 25 under treatment.

“A total of 16,383 people are under observation at their homes while 310 others have been kept under observation at different hospitals across the state,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Also, 56 places were excluded from the list of hotspots, leaving 33 in the state.

Eight districts of the state’s 14 are Covid-19 free.