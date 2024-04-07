No one can question BJP govt’s credibility: Rajnath Singh



Jaipur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday that no one can question the credibility of the BJP government as it has fulfilled all the promises made to its voters.

“No one can question the credibility of the BJP government. The credibility of the BJP has increased not only in India but all over the world. Whenever the BJP promised anything, we have always fulfilled it. Be it Article 370, Ram Mandir, CAA or Triple Talaq, we fulfilled all,” he said.

He said that PM Modi has set a vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He said that the economy ranked 11th in 2014 while today it has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. “Many international agencies have started saying that India will join the list of top three nations by 2027. America, China and India will be in the top three countries,” he said.

He said that before 2014, there was an atmosphere of despair and hopelessness in India, the country was struggling with inflation and corruption. Both the system and the economy were groaning. However, the situation changed after 2014 when the NDA government came to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The 10-year tenure of the Modi government has proved to be a golden period for India’s economic, political, strategic, constitutional and cultural vision,” he said.

He said that imports have decreased, exports have increased, investment in every sector has increased while inflation is decreasing, opportunities have also increased and income has also increased.

“In India, after 2014, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. The entire country has faith in PM Modi’s guarantee, whereas people don’t trust Congress.

“Congress has never fulfilled any of its promises. That’s why even the Congress people do not trust the Congress. They talked about the backward and the deprived in Nyay Patra but when their government was in power, they did not even give constitutional status to the backward classes,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister has far-sighted thinking due to which the policy of One Nation, One Election was made and this policy is also being supported by the public.