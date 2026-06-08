No one reveals moves in politics just like in chess: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said politics is like a game of chess, where no one reveals in advance which move they will make.

“While playing a game of chess in politics, does anyone say in advance which piece they will move? No one does,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha while responding to media questions.

Shivakumar made the remarks when asked about his close associate Vinay Karthik’s candidature in the Legislative Council elections and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) fielding an additional candidate.

Responding to a question on AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s criticism that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had denied a Rajya Sabha ticket to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Shivakumar said he would not comment on the issue.

“I am not going to speak about it now. He has spoken, but I will not get into it. I will abide by my party’s position,” he said.

Paying tribute to Suraj Hegde, who passed away, the Chief Minister described him as a close friend and a person known for his selflessness.

“Suraj Hegde is my close friend. He was known for sacrifice and never demanded positions. I had previously strongly supported his candidature for the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat. He is the grandson of late CM Devaraj Urs, a loyal party worker, and had worked as an office-bearer with me. He served as vice-chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Committee and was given a ministerial position at the state level. I had high expectations from him, and the party also depended on him,” Shivakumar said.

He added that the party always values committed workers. “Even now, several decisions regarding him were under consideration. He had worked as an AICC secretary and held key positions at the state level,” he said.

Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said the loss was deeply personal.

“It is painful to see the grief of his family. His father was also a senior politician. Personally, we are deeply saddened. I pay my respects on behalf of the government and the party. The Karnataka government will accord him state honours at his final rites. I have already instructed the Chief Secretary in this regard. I will also attend his funeral,” he said.

Meanwhile, JD-S MLAs, including party floor leader Suresh Babu, C.N. Balakrishna, A. Manju, Kareemnavar, Sharada Puryanayak, Krishnappa, Nemiraj Nayak, and Venkata Shivareddy, met Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in his office at Vidhana Soudha on Monday and extended their greetings and felicitations.

Former MLA Manjunath, along with Congress leaders and workers from Hunsur, also met Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and extended their greetings and felicitations.

Congress leader and party spokesperson Lakshman, a close associate of former CM Siddaramaiah from Mysuru, was also present.