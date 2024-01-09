‘No proposal to create more DyCM posts in K’taka’, says Kharge



Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said here that there will not be any more deputy chief minister posts in Karnataka, adding that there was no proposal before the high command in this regard.

He was reacting to the demands of some party leaders in Karnataka, who have been vehemently seeking more DyCM posts.

Speaking to the reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said, “There is no proposal, such as the creation of three DyCM posts before the high command. You (media) can ask Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar in this regard,” he said.

“The development of creation of more DyCM posts in Karnataka is just a surmise. The matters like this should come for discussion during elections. The focus should be on governance and solving problems. The attention has to be on the implementation of guarantee schemes and until the goal is reached, these things should not be entertained,” Kharge said.

“The meeting will be held on January 10 over the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka and discussion will be held on fielding candidates,” he added.

The demand for more DyCM posts has been growing for some time. The demand is being made to curtailing the influence of DyCM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who is on par with CM Siddaramaiah.

Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, a prominent Dalit leader from Mysuru district and close associate of CM Siddaramaiah maintained that there was nothing wrong in placing the demand for more posts of DyCMs. “Those who deserve it and have experience can stake claim for it. It’s not about caste, it’s about capacity and experience,” he underlined.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, a prominent lower class leader, maintained it was better for the party to allot DyCM posts for different communities. “We have to wait till the high command’s decision,” he stated.

Mass leader from north Karnataka and Minister for PWD, Satish Jarkiholi has already placed the demand for three DyCM posts before the high command during his trip to New Delhi. He had stated that in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he had discussed making Dalit and minority leaders DyCM’s.



