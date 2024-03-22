No role of Centre in arrest of CM Kejriwal: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Law Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that there is no role of the Central government in the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi said that Kejriwal showed extreme arrogance and did not care even after being served summons nine times. When he did not respond, legal action has been initiated.

“Kejriwal showed arrogance. The ED had given him sufficient time. When he did not care for summons, he was arrested.”

Despite being indulged in corruption, Kejriwal did not give the required information and went to the High Court. The court said that it was not possible to protect him. Even on Thursday, he did not cooperate with the investigation following which he was arrested, Joshi stated.