No rule that a single person must hold position permanently, says Karnataka Minister on state President’s post

Bengaluru: Signalling another round of power play in Karnataka’s ruling Congress, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that there is no rule that only one person should continue in the position of the party’s state President.

Answering a question on the change of the state Congress unit chief, a position held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Minister said: “It is not possible for a single person to continue indefinitely as the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) President. Changes happen naturally. D.K. Shivakumar has also done a commendable job. He has effectively organised the party. However, there is no confusion among us regarding the change of President.”

“The high command does not make hasty decisions. This is an internal matter of our party. The decision regarding the change of President will be taken by the high command. The KPCC President’s position is not permanent, nor is it a lifetime post. There is no rule that only one person should continue in the position. The high command will decide whether to retain the current President or appoint a new one.”

“Regardless of who becomes the President, there will always be differing opinions. The final decision rests with the high command. There is no rule that a single person must hold the position permanently,” he maintained.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, asked about the change of guard in the state party leadership, however, chose to steer away from the issues, saying that the decision in this regard would be made by the high command.

The statements have assumed importance as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is travelling to New Delhi soon after a long time.

Earlier, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi vehemently demanded that Shivakumar should be replaced as the state President. They claimed that the high command had promised that Shivakumar will remain as the state President until the Lok Sabha election, but even after the election, Shivakumar has been continuing in the position.

Rajanna, who was in the headlines recently after claiming that a honey trap attempt was made against him by political rivals and submitted a petition in this regard to Home Minister G. Parameshwara, even stated that he would resign as minister if the state President’s post is given to him.

In addition to this, Rajanna’s MLC son Rajendra Rajanna has filed a police complaint alleging that an attempt was made to finish him off. The police have booked five persons in this connection.

Shivakumar has denied all charges against him and stated that police investigation will bring out the truth.




