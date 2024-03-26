Nominations for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru LS constituency to be accepted from March 28 – DC Vidya Kumari

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency K. Vidya Kumari on Tuesday said that the nomination papers will be accepted from March 28 to April 4 for the Lok Sabha elections slated for April 26.

Speaking at a press meet held at Manipal on March 26, DC Vidya Kumari said that the nomination papers would be accepted on all days, except March 29, Good Friday, and March 31, Sunday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Papers would be scrutinised on April 5 while April 8 is the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination papers.

Reiterating the set rules about filing of nomination papers, she said that only five people could accompany the candidate while filing the nominations with the Returning Officer. Only three vehicles will be allowed to enter the premises (within 100 m radius) of the RO.

Vidya Kumari further said that there were 15,13,231 voters during the 2019 general elections while at present there are 15,76,264 voters. The Election Commission will set up 1,842 polling stations, while there were 1,837 polling stations in 2019.

Vidya Kumari also said that every voter should exercise franchise on April 26. She urged officials concerned to focus on young voters and make them exercise their right without fail. Voters should be made aware of their rights to elect their representatives for a healthy democracy, she said. The SVEEP Committee should organise a variety of awareness programmes for voter education and their participation in the festival of democracy.

Though the Election Commission has provided home voting facility for electors aged above 85, they should be encouraged to cast their votes in polling booths to experience the fervour of the festival, she said.