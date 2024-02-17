Non-compliance of ED summons: Kejriwal to appear before court via video conferencing, say sources



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a complaint filed by the ED on non-compliance with the agency’s summons in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, said the sources.

The sources further said that he will join the hearing via video conferencing.

On February 17, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, had issued summons to Kejriwal to appear before court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on January 31, issued fresh summons to Kejriwal, and he was told to appear before it on February 2. That was the fifth summon issued to the AAP Convenor.

The financial probe agency’s complaint alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving “lame excuses”.

“If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would set a wrong example for the common man,” the agency said.