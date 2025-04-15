Not just India, Baba Saheb inspired the entire world with his vision: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur,: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while addressing the 134th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Rajasthan International Centre, stated that Baba Saheb not only showed the path to India but inspired the entire world with his vision and ideals.

He emphasised that the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to realising Baba Saheb’s dream of uplifting the most marginalised sections of society.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has taken significant steps for the empowerment of four key groups — youth, women, farmers, and labourers — and is working towards the holistic development of every region in the state.

Sharma paid rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s monumental role in framing the Indian Constitution and establishing the country as the world’s largest democracy.

Calling Baba Saheb the architect of a discrimination-free society, he underlined Ambedkar’s contributions to education, women’s empowerment, and labour reforms.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged Dr. Ambedkar’s global recognition as a symbol of knowledge and social justice.

CM Sharma announced the launch of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Sambal Yojana for villages with a Scheduled Caste population of over 50 per cent.

A budget of Rs 250 crore has been allocated for infrastructure and development works in these areas.

CM Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to honour Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy, including the development of five key sites associated with his life — Janmabhoomi (Mhow), Deekshabhoomi (Nagpur), Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi (Delhi), Chaitya Bhoomi (Mumbai), and Shikshabhoomi (London) — as the Panch Teerth.

He also noted the declaration of November 26 as Constitution Day and the historic move to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, in line with Ambedkar’s vision of women’s empowerment.

CM Sharma outlined several social security measures inspired by Baba Saheb’s ideals.

These include the addition of 7.25 lakh new beneficiaries to the Social Security Pension Scheme — now benefiting over 91 lakh people — and increasing the pension amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250.

He also highlighted the Palanhar Scheme, which provides financial aid of up to Rs 2,500 monthly for the care of destitute children, and the Dadudayal Ghumta Empowerment Scheme, with Rs 60 crore earmarked for Vimukta, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic communities.

During the event, the Chief Minister disbursed DBT amounts under the Chief Minister Ayushman Bal Sambal Yojana, which offers free treatment of up to Rs 50 lakh for children suffering from 56 rare diseases.

He also inaugurated the Ambedkar Institute of Constitutional Studies and Research under Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University, Jaipur, and launched operations at newly declared de-addiction centers.

The Chief Minister announced the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Panchtirtha Parikrama Yojana, which enables members of Scheduled Castes to visit significant locations related to Baba Saheb’s life. As part of the scheme, he flagged off the first bus for these sacred sites.