Notorious Chaddi Gang Arrested in Sakleshpur

Mangaluru: The notorious Chaddi gang was arrested by the police in Sakleshpur within a short period of the crime on July 9.

The arrested have been identified as Raju Singhwania (24), Mayur (30), Bali (22), and Vicky (21), all from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, on July 9 at around 4:00 am under Urwa Police Station limits, four youths (Cheddi gang) wearing Bermuda shorts and Singlet were found grinding the window rods of the house belonging to Victor Mendonca on Kotekani Road in Kapikad.

The Chaddi gang attacked house owner Victor Mendonca with an iron rod injuring him. His wife Patricia Mendonca was also attacked with a screwdriver and threatened not to open her mouth or call the police. The gang smashed three mobile phones and broke open the locker where the gold and diamond ornaments worth about Rs 12 lakh were kept.

Based on the complaint of Patricia Mendonca, a case was registered in the Urwa Police Station at 7:00 am under sections 309(6), 331(7), 311, 305, and 3(5) BNS.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police inspector and staff of Urwa police station immediately visited the spot for further investigation. A wireless message was sent to the control room, about the accused who had fled with Victor Mendonca’s car. The stolen car, parked near Mulky Bus stand was found. Based on the CCTV camera footage in the vicinity, it was found that the gang had traveled to Mangaluru by KSRTC bus.

After contacting the KSRTC officials, they got information about the KSRTC buses coming to Mangaluru from Mulky in the early hours of July 9. A conductor of the KSRTC bus informed that four persons traveled together from Mulky, on the bus that was coming from Bagalkot. The gang had also inquired about buses going to Bengaluru. After collecting the necessary information about the gang, the police informed the Hassan SP to check the Bus bearing registration number KA-19-F-3575.

The operation was carried out within a few hours of the incident and the accused were taken into custody. Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal IPS, and the guidance of DCP (Law and Order) Siddharth Goyal IPS and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Urwa Police Inspector Bharati and team.