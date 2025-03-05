Notorious Criminal Issac Evades Capture After High-Speed Chase in Manipal

Udupi: A high-speed police pursuit involving Issac, a notorious criminal with alleged ties to the Garuda gang, transpired in Manipal on Tuesday night. The incident, which resulted in property damage and considerable public disruption, concluded with Issac successfully evading capture and remaining at large.

Officers from the Nelamangala police station in Bangalore were tracking Issac in connection to an existing case originating from the Nelamangala rural police station. Intelligence led them to Manipal, where Issac was reportedly meeting with a young woman.

The ensuing chase reportedly saw Issac driving recklessly along the District Collector’s Office Road in Manipal. Eyewitness accounts indicate that Issac’s vehicle, a Thar, collided with four cars and a motorcycle during his attempted escape. Despite a punctured tire sustained during the pursuit, Issac, accompanied by the woman, managed to abscond, authorities confirmed.

Udupi District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun confirmed the incident and stated that a formal case has been registered at the Manipal police station. “We are working diligently to locate Issac swiftly and bring him before the court,” Dr. Arun stated to the press.

Law enforcement officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage and gathering forensic evidence from the scene in an effort to identify Issac’s current location and ascertain details surrounding his escape. Special teams have been mobilized to apprehend the suspect.

“The public is urged to cooperate with the police investigation,” a statement from the Udupi District Police read. “Any information pertaining to Issac’s whereabouts, however insignificant it may seem, could prove crucial in securing his arrest.”

The incident has sparked concerns among residents regarding public safety and has prompted calls for enhanced police visibility in the area. The police have assured the public that all necessary resources are being allocated to ensure Issac’s capture and subsequent prosecution.