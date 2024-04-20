Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

Madrid: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Masters 1000 scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 5.

The Madrid draw was due to be made on Monday, but organisers have been made aware that Djokovic will not be competing as he continues to carefully manage his schedule. The organisers have named Luca Van Assche, a Frenchman from Belgium, to replace Djokovic.

Djokovic, 36, advanced to the Monte Carlo semifinals before losing to Casper Ruud 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. In his most recent trip to Madrid, Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. The seasoned player triumphed in the men’s singles championship in Madrid three times, in 2011, 2016, and 2019.

Carlos Alcaraz won the Madrid Open the previous year, but there are still doubts about his availability for this season. The teenage player’s right forearm issue kept him out of the Monte Carlo Masters lately. In addition, he has to hurry to get healthy in time for the French Open, which begins on Monday, May 20.

Jannik Sinner will be the top-seeded player in the tournament after Djokovic’s withdrawal and doubts over the participation of Alcaraz. It will also be the first time that Sinner, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, is the No.1 seed at an ATP 1000 event.