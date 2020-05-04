Spread the love



















Number of People Died without Alcohol is more than that of COVID-19 – Minister B C Patil

Udupi: Agriculture Minister B C Patil said that the number of people who died without alcohol is more than those who have died of Covid-19 in the state.

Speaking to the media persons in Udupi on May 4, after chairing the meeting at the DC Office, Minister B C Patil said that liquor is one of the biggest revenue sources in the country. “We need to sustain the sale of liquor and hence, permitting the sale of liquor is important. Also, maintaining social distance is very important. Moreover, alcoholics themselves are maintaining social distance.”

Responding to a question over permitting the film production, Patil said that in the process of film making, maintaining social distance is difficult. In this regard, discussions will be held. The lockdown will eventually be relaxed in the coming days, he added.