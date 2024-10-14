OASIS 2024: A Two-Day Charismatic Convention Draws Thousands at Infant Jesus Shrine, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The OASIS 2024, a two-day charismatic convention, was successfully held at the Infant Jesus Shrine in Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru, from October 11-12, 2024. A large number of faithful gathered at the event, reaffirming the Shrine’s significance as a spiritual oasis – a spring of grace for the thirsty soul.

The convention focused on the Seven Sacraments instituted by Jesus Christ. Rev. Fr. Gregory D’Souza, the second senior-most member of the Carmelites, inaugurated the event on October 11 by incensing the Bible which was brought in a solemn procession, and inviting the faithful to delve deeper into the mystery of the Sacraments, through which the grace of God flows into the hearts of believers.

Br. Prakash D’Souza, his Divine Mercy Youth Team from Bandra and Rev Fr Siltan Noronha led the congregation in praise and worship with hymns and action songs, helping participants lift their hearts to God. The Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament held at 3:00 PM on both the days drew an impressive online audience of 45,000, joining in from various parts of the world.

On the first day, October 11, Rev. Fr. Rudolph Pinto, OCD the newly appointed CCBI Secretary for Liturgy Commission, inaugurated Carmel Preran, the Bible diary for the year 2025 in Konkani. He then delivered a powerful reflection on the theme From Sin to Salvation: The Paschal Mystery and Rebirth in Baptism. Later, Rev. Fr. John Sequeira, OCD, celebrated the Holy Eucharist and delivered a homily on From Ritual to Relationship: The Eucharist that Shapes Our Relationships and Choices. In the afternoon, Fr. Boniface Pinto spoke on From Fear to Fortitude: The Sacrament of Confirmation and the Gifts and Fruits of the Holy Spirit, offering a meaningful exploration of the sacrament’s impact on Christian life.

The second day, October 12, began with Rev. Fr. Canute Barboza, Parish Priest of Miyar, speaking on the theme From Wounds to Wellness: The Sacraments of Healing and Our Journey Towards Wholeness. Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of Thottam, presided over the Eucharistic celebration and preached on From Sorrow to Song: The Transformative Power of Hope in the Face of Despair, Depression, and Suicide. In the afternoon, Rev. Fr. Cyril Lobo from Udupi delivered an inspiring talk on From Self to Service: The Sacraments of Matrimony and Holy Orders, as the convention drew to a close.

Each day, 8,000 faithful attended the convention in person, with meals served to all.

Rev. Fr. Stifan Perera, OCD, Director of the Shrine, expressed his gratitude to all who contributed to the success of OASIS 2024, acknowledging their dedication and support in making the event a spiritual triumph.



